Voting rights groups sue again to block Nevada hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two voting rights groups have filed another court effort to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in Nevada’s rural Nye County. The ACLU of Nevada and the Brennan Center for Justice argue in a document filed Monday with the Nevada Supreme Court that Nye County’s interim county clerk “invented” an unauthorized hand-counting practice that hasn’t been legally vetted. The court is asked to order a halt to the count that resumed last Thursday after justices said the county’s process of having volunteers read election results out loud wasn’t legal. Nye County already counted its nearly 21,000 ballots by machine. A county spokesperson declined to comment on the filing.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

