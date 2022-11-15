Coach: Slain Virginia football players had ‘bright futures’
By HANK KURZ Jr. and BEN FINLEY
Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting are being remembered by head football coach Tony Elliott as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were athletes who’d been journeying through varying periods of transition in their college football careers. Davis was bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Perry had changed positions on the team. And Chandler had recently transferred in from the University of Wisconsin.