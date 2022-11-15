Experts urge Swiss to better combat violence against women

GENEVA (AP) — European human rights experts are urging Switzerland to do more to protect women from violence both at home and in society. A group of independent experts working with the Council of Europe issued their first report on Switzerland on Tuesday. It’s part of efforts to ensure application of an accord to prevent violence against women worldwide. Some 37 countries are now state parties to the Istanbul Convention. Ukraine and Britain are among the countries up next for review. A summary of the experts’ report on Switzerland cited inadequate programs to combat all types of violence against women and uneven access to shelters and other forms of help throughout the country.

