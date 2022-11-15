LA deputies won’t be charged for killing Black bicyclist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say two Los Angeles County deputies won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting a Black man they tried to stop for riding a bicycle the wrong direction. A memo released Tuesday says the deputies acted in self-defense and that Dijon Kizzee was holding a pistol when the 29-year-old was shot in South Los Angeles in August 2020. An autopsy found that Kizzee was struck 16 times by bullets in the front and back. His death sparked protests. His family has called it an example of “biking while Black” in a community of color.

