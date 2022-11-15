Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Senate investigation has found that U.S. immigration authorities didn’t do enough to adequately vet or monitor a gynecologist in rural Georgia who performed unnecessary medical procedures on detained migrant women without their consent. A Senate panel on Tuesday highlighted results of the 18-month investigation of off-site health care for migrants held at a privately owned detention center. The investigation found that two hysterectomies appeared to be medically necessary, but that detainees were apparently subjected to excessive, invasive and often unnecessary gynecological procedures by one off-site physician. It also determined ICE officials weren’t aware of publicly available information regarding malpractice lawsuits against the doctor.

