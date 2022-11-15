Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is licensing its name to a golf resort in Oman in the first of what it hopes will be several overseas deals, raising conflicts-of-interest issues as the former president has announced a third run for the White House. The Trump Organization says the deal with Saudi developer Dar Al Arakan will include hotels and residential units in the capital of Muscat. It’s the first overseas deal since Trump left office. His son, Eric Trump, is executive vice president of the company. He says, “You can expect more hotel and golf deals overseas in the future.” Trump announced Tuesday that he is running again for the presidency in a speech from his Palm Beach, Florida, club.

