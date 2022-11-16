Chinese leaders face anger over 2nd child’s quarantine death

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are facing more public anger after a second child’s death was blamed on overzealous anti-virus enforcement, adding to frustration at controls that are confining millions of people to their homes and sparked fights with health workers. News reports and social media posts said the 4-month-old girl died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel. They said emergency services balked at dealing with her family. The ruling Communist Party promised this month that people in quarantine wouldn’t be blocked from getting emergency help following an outcry over a 3-year-old boy’s death from carbon monoxide in the northwest.

