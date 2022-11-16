Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats have held on to a swing U.S. House district in Maine. Two-term Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday that Golden won reelection over Republican Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin had held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden entered the ranked round trailing in 2018, but this time he began the instant runoff with a lead over Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond. During the ranked round, votes for third-place finisher Bond were redistributed to voters’ second choices.

