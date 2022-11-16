Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll to launch an audit of votes in last week’s election for secretary of state. People chosen at random rolled a die Wednesday to generate a number that determined which batches of votes Georgia counties must count. The audit stemmed from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the recent election’s integrity. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was reelected, chose his own race for the audit. Former President Donald Trump had targeted Raffensperger after the 2020 general election for failing to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia to now-President Joe Biden. Trump falsely blamed voter fraud for losses elsewhere, too.

