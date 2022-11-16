Sudanese official says 48 killed in tribal clashes in Darfur

A Sudanese refugee camp official says at least 48 people were killed in tribal clashes in Darfur last week. It was the latest round of inter-communal violence to hit the African country’s neglected peripheries. The official said on Wednesday the actual death toll could be higher in the clashes between the Misseriya and the Rezeigat tribesmen that erupted a week ago. The United Nations says 24 of the victims were killed on Saturday, after gunmen opened fire on people trying to mediate in the conflict. Meanwhile, four months of sporadic eruptions of tribal clashes have killed more than 350 people in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state.

