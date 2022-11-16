Water polo coach convicted of sexual assault of teen players

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California water polo coach has been convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girls during underwater training sessions while he claimed to be preparing them for competition. Prosecutors say a jury on Wednesday convicted Bahram Hojreh of felony counts including sexual battery on nine teenage victims from 2012 to 2017. He was also convicted of a lesser charge on a 10th victim. Victims testified that Hojreh abused them underwater during coaching sessions, sometimes while parents were poolside. Hojreh previously coached for a water polo club and local high school. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January. The Associated Press has left a message for his attorney.

