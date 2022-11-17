Ex-Michigan health chief asks court to end Flint water saga

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for Michigan’s former health director are urging an appeals court to quickly stop an effort to revive criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis of 2014-15. Nick Lyon’s defense team made the plea this week in response to a pledge by prosecutors to try to save indictments that were declared invalid by the Michigan Supreme Court. It’s the latest volley in the legal saga. The attorney general’s office lost a unanimous Supreme Court decision in June, and a Flint judge subsequently dismissed charges against Lyon and others. But prosecutors are refusing to give up. Lyon was charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was accused of failing to timely inform the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease linked to water tainted by bacteria and lead.

