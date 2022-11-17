Macron says World Cup in Qatar ‘should not be politicized’

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says “sports should not be politicized” only days after it was announced that he would attend the World Cup in Qatar if France reaches the semifinals. Macron is in Bangkok and says issues about Qatar’s human rights record and the environment are “questions you have to ask yourself when you award the event.” Qatar won the hosting rights for this year’s tournament in a FIFA vote in 2010. The first World Cup to be held in an Arab country opens on Sunday. Macron has been criticized since the presidential Elysee said on Monday that he will go to Qatar if the country’s national team reaches the semifinals.

