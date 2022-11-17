Man accused of vicious sex trafficking pleads not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — A defendant accused of vicious sex-trafficking in Seattle pleaded not guilty Thursday in a case that came to light after prosecutors say a 20-year-old woman was rescued by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Winston Burt, 30, who uses the street name “Dice Capone,” appeared in King County Superior Court and was ordered to remain held on $750,000 bail for charges that include human trafficking, promoting prostitution, assault and drive-by shooting. His attorney, Court Will, declined to comment on the case. Authorities say the woman who was eventually rescued first tried to escape by jumping nearly naked out a third-story window. She suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

