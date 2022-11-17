Prosecution rests case at Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors in Los Angeles have rested their case in the trial of Harvey Weinstein. The move came Thursday after nearly four weeks of testimony involving 44 witnesses. Weinstein is charged with the rape of two women who testified at the trial and the sexual assault of two others. The accusers included a documentary filmmaker who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Missing from the prosecution’s case without explanation was actor Mel Gibson, who had been on the witness list to talk about a friend who is among Weinstein’s accusers. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.

