Second fire breaks out in Baghdad airport, prompting probe

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s army says firefighters have put out a fire in Baghdad airport for a second time this week. The flames broke out at dawn on Thursday on the ground floor of the airport’s VIP hall and caused some material damage but no human losses. Sixteen civil defense brigades put out the flames and flights resumed as scheduled. It is the second fire to break out within 48 hours and has prompted an investigation. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited the airport premises to follow up on the probe.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.