The Home Edit founders add a podcast to their growing brand

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the chatty, upbeat, rainbow-loving duo, already star in the Netflix reality series “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” have co-authored books on their approach and sell their own line of products. Now they are the hosts of a new weekly podcast “Best Friend Energy.” It comes as the pair get ready to close a whirlwind chapter in their personal and professional lives. Earlier this year, The Home Edit was bought by Reese Witherspoon’s media and entertainment company Hello Sunshine. Shearer was also diagnosed with breast cancer and has shared her experience on social media.

