4th person surrenders in slaying of rapper Young Dolph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a fourth person wanted in Tennessee in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph has turned himself in. Memphis police said Friday that Jermarcus Johnson was wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Police did not provide any additional details about Johnson or his alleged role in the case. Three others were arrested previously and have pleaded not guilty. Young Dolph was ambushed and shot to death a year ago while buying cookies at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis. He was 36. Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis.