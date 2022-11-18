After 13 nominations, Diane Warren finally gets her Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diane Warren was in the recording studio with Sofia Carson to work on her new song “Applause” when she got an unexpected phone call earlier this year. It was David Rubin, the former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and he had some good news: She was getting an Oscar. After 13 nominations, Warren says she was incredulous, but her mood quickly turned to disbelief. The prolific songwriter will be collecting her honorary statuette Saturday at the annual Governors Awards. She’s the first songwriter to ever get the award. Fellow recipients Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Michael J. Fox, who is getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

