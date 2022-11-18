Authorities: 10 inmates killed in Ecuador prison riot

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ten inmates are dead following a riot at a prison in Ecuador’s capital. Authorities in the South American country say Friday’s riot took place as a result of the government’s recent decision to relocate three crime bosses to a high-security facility. The unrest at the prison in Quito is the latest challenge to the country’s corrections system, whose facilities have repeatedly seen deadly clashes among inmates. The agency in a statement says police and the army regained control of the prison and will act “firmly and without truce to combat organized crime.”

