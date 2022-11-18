Man admits murdering woman as she walked home in London

LONDON (AP) — A sexual predator with a string of convictions has pleaded guilty to killing a woman as she walked home in London. It was one in a string of attacks that heightened fears about women’s safety on the streets of the British capital. Jordan McSweeney admitted sexually assaulting and murdering 35-year-old Zara Aleena, who was attacked after a night out in June and left for dead in a driveway. Prosecutors said McSweeney was released from prison just days before he attacked Aleena, a law graduate who was training to become a lawyer. A judge at London’s Central Criminal Court set a Dec. 14 sentencing date.

