Nevada Democrats want western state to be first primary stop

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Democratic congressional members used a strong midterm showing as evidence for why the western state should be the first stop of primary season. They issued a joint statement Friday urging the Democratic National Committee to put the state in the top slot. It’s the latest in a growing debate over who should gain the priceless political clout of being first in the nation as Iowa’s half-century run stands on shaky ground. For months, that state’s delegates have fended off criticism that it doesn’t have a diverse enough electorate and that it’s not predictive of which candidate will win the primary.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.