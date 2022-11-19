4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe says additional examination of the wreckage with help from the county Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the deaths. The Federal Aviation Administration has said the single-engine Cessna 208B crashed in a field Friday morning. The FAA’s website says the aircraft was owned by Copper Mountain Aviation of Alaska. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

