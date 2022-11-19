Democratic U.S. Rep. Gomez triumphs in California district

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez has defeated rival Democrat David Kim in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank. With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez has 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000 votes. The race was a rematch from 2020 when Gomez defeated Kim, an immigration lawyer. The heavily Democratic 34th district is a diverse, urban mix of neighborhoods that cuts across income, racial and ethnic groups. It includes downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and the heavily Latino Boyle Heights. Earlier this week, Republicans regained control of the House.

