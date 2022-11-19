Official: Truck struck by plane on Lima runway was in drill

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian officials say a fire truck that collided with a LATAM Airlines plane on a runway at Lima’s international airport was taking part in a nearby fire drill and entered the runway without authorization. Flight LA2213, operated with an Airbus 320neo, was taking off from Lima’s airport for the city of Juliaca in southern Peru Griday when the truck entered the runway and was hit by a wing of the plane. Part of the plane caught fire, but none of the crew or passengers were injured. However, two airport firefighters were killed and a third was injured. The firefighters were participating in a disaster response exercise, officials said.

