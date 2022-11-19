Prosecutors: Reduced sentence, prison time for Gaetz friend

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should get his sentence reduced for cooperating with authorities. But prosecutors said in court papers this month that former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg still deserves prison time to send a message that no public official is above the law. Greenberg is facing a 12-year prison sentence when he is sentenced in federal court in Orlando, Florida in two weeks. The court filings from prosecutors didn’t specify how many years in prison Greenberg’s sentence should be adjusted.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.