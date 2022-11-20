1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston. Police say the preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when it crashed in Waltham not far from campus. One student died at the scene. She was identified as 25-year-old Vanessa Mark. The remaining 26 passengers and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals, but most had been released by Sunday afternoon.

