Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Michigan running back Blake Corum may be the most pivotal player in The Game against No. 2 Ohio State on the road Saturday with a spot in the Big Ten championship game and likely the College Football Playoff at stake. His numbers stack up well with players at his position who have won the Heisman Trophy this century. Corum might have a shot to win the award if he can put together a spectacular performance in a win against the Buckeyes as former Michigan stars Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson did before being voted college football’s most outstanding player.

