Pakistani court orders release of man who attacked Musharraf
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A defense lawyer says a top court in Pakistan has ordered the release of a man on completion of his jail term in connection with the 2003 assassination attempt on former President Pervez Musharraf’s convoy. The country’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered Rana Tanveer, sentenced to 14 years in jail in 2005 by a military court over his role in the 2003 attack on the former dictator, released. Tanveer’s lawyer, Hashmat Habib, said Monday his client has not been released, even though he had completed his jail term. Musharraf seized power in 1999 in a military coup. He is currently living in exile in Dubai.