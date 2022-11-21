Small plane crashes in Colombian neighborhood; 8 dead

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Aviation authorities say a small plane has crashed in a neighborhood in the central Colombian city of Medellín, killing eight people on board. They say the aircraft crashed Monday after taking off from the Olaya Herrera Airport. The victims were identified as six passengers and two crew members. It was not immediately clear if more than eight people were on the plane. No injuries were immediately reported on the ground. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Medellín Mayor Daniel Quintero says the twin-engine Piper PA-31 experienced a problem with the engine during takeoff. The plane was traveling to the western department of Chocó.

