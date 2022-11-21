US pushes defense ties with Indonesia as China strengthens

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin has met his Indonesian counterpart to push stronger defense ties amid growing Chinese naval activity in the Indo-Pacific region. Austin says he and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto discussed ways to deepen the two countries’ partnership, including through expanding interoperability and increasing investments in defense education. But Subianto stressed Indonesia’s neutral stance. He says Indonesia always takes the position of trying to maintain the best relationships with all nations, especially all the major powers.”

