Berlin film fest gives Spielberg lifetime achievement award

BERLIN (AP) — Steven Spielberg will be honored for his life’s work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. Festival organizers said Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event’s top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series. The festival said that the multiple Oscar winner’s work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety.” Spielberg’s productions have included everything from “E.T.” to “Schindler’s List.” The Berlin festival will screen his latest film, “The Fabelmans.”

