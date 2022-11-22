La Scala says Russian opera is not propaganda for Putin

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s premier opera house has defended its decision to stage the Russian opera “Boris Godunov’’ for its gala Dec. 7 season opener. The Teatro alla Scala in Milan is pushing back against protests by Ukrainian officials in Italy who insist that highlighting Russian culture during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine sends the wrong message. La Scala’s general manager, Dominique Meyer, said the opera was chosen three years ago and it “contains no propaganda for the Russian government.” He said that there is nothing in the production that goes against Ukraine. The Ukrainian consul general in Milan said that the difficulty of reprogramming the gala season opener is understandable but there was disappointment over “the lack of willingness” to consider it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.