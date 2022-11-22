Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s disaster management agency says an earthquake with a magnitude 5.9 has hit a town in northwest Turkey, causing panic. The earthquake early Wednesday was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 125 miles east of Istanbul. It was felt in Istanbul and in the capital Ankara. The quake sent people rushing out of buildings and cut power in the area. At least 22 people were being treated in hospitals for injuries sustained during the panic. Officials said there was no immediate report of major damage. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Duzce was hit by a powerful earthquake in 1999, which killed some 800 people.

