Officer acquitted in man’s shooting at Chicago train station

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been found not guilty in the February 2020 shooting and wounding of an unarmed man during a struggle at a downtown commuter train station. Cook County Judge Joseph Claps acquitted 33-year-old Melvina Bogard Tuesday of aggravated battery and misconduct charges. Prosecutors have said Bogard and another officer, Bernard Butler, were riding a train when they saw Ariel Roman move between cars while the train was in motion, in violation of a city ordinance. Roman got off the train and told the officers he had anxiety issues. A struggle ensued and prosecutors say Bogard shot Roman once in the chest or abdomen, then shot him from behind in the buttocks or hip when Roman ran.

