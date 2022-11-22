Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water. That’s according to Pennsylvania American Water. The public utility released details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing in Dimock. The tiny village in northeastern Pennsylvania became notorious in the early days of the state’s drilling and fracking boom after residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire. Dimock residents were briefed on the water line plan Monday night.

