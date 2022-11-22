Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican groups have filed an appeal with Georgia’s highest court in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee filed the appeal Tuesday with the Georgia Supreme Court. They are asking the high court to issue an emergency stay of a lower court ruling that said Georgia law does allow voting this Saturday.

