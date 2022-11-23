Dominican sugar imports tied to forced labor rejected by US
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government says it will detain all imports of sugar and related products made in the Dominican Republic by the country’s largest sugar producer amid allegations that it uses forced labor. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a written statement Wednesday that an investigation found Central Romana Corporation, Ltd. allegedly isolated workers, withheld wages, fostered abusive working and living conditions and pushed for excessive overtime. A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately return a message for comment. The company has long faced these types of accusations.