EU parliament calls Russia terror sponsor in plenary vote

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine. In a lopsided 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature on Wednesday sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes before an international court. The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.

