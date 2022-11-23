Montana man gets 3 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election has been sentenced to just over three years in prison. Joshua Hughes of East Helena was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. He and his brother, Jerod Hughes, pleaded guilty in August to obstruction of an official proceeding. Jerod Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023, the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. The Hughes brothers were near the front of a group that pursued a Capitol Police officer up the stairs before he led the mob away from the Senate floor.

