Offered German defenses, Poland says Ukraine should get them

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish leaders say that an air-defense system which Germany offered Poland would be best given to Ukraine to help it protect itself against Russian strikes. Germany said earlier this week that it has offered Warsaw Eurofighter planes and Patriot defense systems to help defend Poland’s airspace after two men were killed when an apparently stray Ukrainian defense projectile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine. Poland’s defense minister initially said he received Germany’s offer with “satisfaction.” But following Russia’s heavy barrage of Ukraine on Wednesday, Polish leaders said it would be better if the defense systems were placed in western Ukraine. Ukraine’s ambassador thanked the Polish defense minister, but there was some criticism from Polish opposition politicians.

