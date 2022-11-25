Adidas investigates after ex-workers allege Ye misconduct

LONDON (AP) — Adidas says it’s investigating allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West that ex-employees made in an anonymous letter. The letter also accuses the German sportswear brand of looking the other way. Adidas, which made his Yeezy line, cut ties with Ye last month over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. Rolling Stone has reported that it obtained an anonymous letter from several former Yeezy employees to Adidas alleging that Ye created a toxic work environment by showing sexual photos and videos in meetings, making vulgar comments and bullying staffers. An Adidas spokesperson said Friday that while it’s not clear whether the accusations are true, the company takes them “very seriously” and is launching an independent investigation.

