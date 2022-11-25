‘The Flatshare’ stars did their own stunts: writing Post-its

LONDON (AP) — “The Flatshare” stars Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh got to do all their own stunts in their new rom-com TV series. The stunts in question? Writing Post-it notes, which sometimes required multiple takes with the leads doing all their own handwriting. Based on the bestselling book by Beth O’Leary that was translated into more than 25 languages, “The Flatshare” revolves around two strangers who live in the same apartment. One lives there at night and the other in the day. They communicate through the sticky notes.

