Turkish police detain protesters at anti-violence rally

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have broken up a rally calling for an end to violence against women and for Turkey’s return to a treaty aimed at protecting them, detaining dozens of people. The demonstrators tried to march along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street, Istiklal, to mark the Nov. 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, defying an order by authorities banning the rally on security and public order grounds. Police blocked off protesters from entering streets leading to Istiklal Friday, surrounded groups of protesters and apprehended them. An Associated Press journalist saw three busses full of detained protesters being taken to a nearby police station.

