Two Swedish men charged with spying for Russia go on trial

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A trial has opened in Sweden in the case of two Iranian-born Swedish brothers who have been charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for around a decade. The men appeared before the Stockholm District Court on Friday to face accusations of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between 2011 and 2021, when they were arrested. One is 42-years-old and the other 35. The older brother worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency but also for Sweden’s armed forces. Sweden’s prosecutors allege that the data they gave the Russians originated from several authorities within the Swedish security and intelligence service.

