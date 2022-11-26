Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation in New York City. Police say a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso Saturday night. The 24-year-old mother had been taken into custody and transported to a hospital after acting erratically less than an hour earlier. A short time later, police received a 911 call for the same location reporting two children were not breathing. Officers returned to the apartment and tried to resuscitate the boys, who died while being treated at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. The mother was not arrested and the father was not taken into custody.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.