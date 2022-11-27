Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. Steps and bicycles were set on fire and cars were pelted with bricks before police moved in. Brussels mayor Philippe Close said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets and asked officers “to detain the rioters.” Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders. Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.

