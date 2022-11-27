Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A white gunman who targeted a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood is expected to plead guilty to killing 10 people and wounding three others. Payton Gendron is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court on Monday. Lawyers for the victims’ families say that they were told weeks ago that Gendron plans to plead guilty to all counts in a 25-count grand jury indictment that includes a charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate. That charge carries a life sentence upon conviction. The 19-year-old also faces separate federal hate crime charges that could carry a possible death sentence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.