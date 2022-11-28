Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 3:20 AM

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

KIFI

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” is going on trial. The former warden is accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. Ray J. Garcia retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year. Garcia is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in federal court in Oakland. Garcia has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Garcia would face up to 15 years in prison.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content