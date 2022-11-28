HBO to air Nancy Pelosi doc shot by daughter Alexandra

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A documentary on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s life and groundbreaking political career, shot and edited by her daughter, will debut on HBO next month. Alexandra Pelosi’s “Pelosi in the House” will premiere Dec. 13 and will include footage shot during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The film will weave behind-the-scenes moments at home and work with Pelosi during pivotal moments. Among them will be footage of Nancy Pelosi helping direct the government’s response as the U.S. Capitol was under attack on Jan. 6. The documentary will chart Pelosi’s career dating back to her election to Congress in 1987 and her ascension to House speaker in 2007, becoming the first woman to lead the chamber.

